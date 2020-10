Obituary: Edward Everett

Edward Everett

November 29, 1940 – September 24, 2020

The passing of Edward Everett, Sept 24, 2020

He would have liked to be remembered as a kind man of conscience. He love animals. He quietly shared his humble beliefs that he practiced with Ram Dass. He passed quietly at 11:30am Thursday Sept 24th. He is surrounded by many who knew him and his brother Donald Everett.

Ed loved skiing the back side and Flying his glider. He became a pilot in Oak Harbor, WA.