Obituary: Edward F. Turnbull





Edward (Ed) Turnbull died peacefully with his wife and daughter at his side on Feb. 24, 2022, at Banner University Medical Center Tucson, Arizona, of cardiac and respiratory-related illness.

“Eddie” was born on Aug. 29, 1955, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Leadville, Colorado, the seventh of eight children. His parents, Leonard and Marguerite Turnbull, brought him home to a house in Gilman, where Leonard was a supervisor in the New Jersey Zinc Mine Company. When Ed was 5, they moved to their family home in Minturn, where he grew up and graduated from Battle Mountain High School in 1973.

Ed and his siblings grew up in a good old-fashioned, small-town life, where the kids would leave the house right after breakfast and had to be home by suppertime. The mountains all around us were their backyard. Ed would tell tales of his adventures and misadventures in that small town, where everyone kept an eye on that mischievous kid. He always laughed when he said that whenever the police siren sounded, his father would raise his head and say, “where’s Edward?”

Ed enlisted in the Marine Corps right after graduating, and was excited to serve his country, however about seven weeks into training, he became ill, and he received an honorary medical discharge. It was always a heartache that he did not have the opportunity to serve his country through this venue, but what he did not know was that he would serve so many in other ways in the future.

Ed married Vicky Lowrey in 1979, and they had a daughter, Jennifer Dawn, in 1980, who was the light of Ed’s life for his whole life. They moved to Bend, Oregon, where Ed quickly proved his worth and became a manager/supervisor for Beaver Coaches, overseeing the production of luxury motor coaches. Upon their divorce, Ed moved back to his home in Minturn.

Ed finally learned that drinking and driving were not a good combination, and he became a very active member of Alcoholics Anonymous in 1996. He died just a few months short of his 26th AA “birthday.” He credited his involvement in AA and the camaraderie therein to be what not only saved his life and enhanced his life, but propelled him into a wonderful life of sobriety, honesty and an amazing relationship with God, his Higher Power. He began a home repair business, which quickly blossomed into a full-fledged remodeling company — No Bull Repair and Remodeling. Ed’s clients not only loved him for his commitment to excellence and honesty, but for his great integrity and fun personality. He never had to advertise his business — word of mouth did all the advertising for him, and he was always busy.

Ed married Elaine (Brown) Turnbull on August 16, 1997, on Julia’s Deck, overlooking the Mount of the Holy Cross, surrounded by friends and family. He became a stellar stepfather to Elaine’s children, Adam and Megan, and shared his wisdom, his skills and his time and treasure with them as well as Jennifer. They all loved him so much. Ed and Elaine experienced the joy of eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. They enjoyed some time to travel and make memories, and laughed every day. Ultimately, Ed’s pulmonary and cardiac problems slowed him down, and he retired, and upon doctors’ advice, they sold their home in Edwards and moved to a condo in Rocky Point, Mexico, to be at sea level for his health. Unfortunately, his health continued to deteriorate, but his faith, his truly good heart and his sense of humor never faltered.

Ed had an ornery twinkle in his eye, and never met a person he didn’t like … everybody was his friend. He was generous with his time, talent and treasures. His kindness and wisdom reached out to so many, especially those struggling to find their own self-worth and sobriety. Being with Ed just made you feel good about yourself. The world is a better place for his having walked this world, and he has left footprints on literally hundreds of hearts and smiles on hundreds of faces.

Ee is survived by his wife, Elaine, his daughter, Jennifer Turnbull Neadeau (Dave), step-children Adam Duran (Amber) and Megan Duran Rosario (Roderic), grandchildren Dylan, Chase, Raef, McKenna, Cora, Ryan, Theo and Mykel, and two great-grandchildren, his siblings Leona, Debbie, Leonard and Charlie, many extended family members, Lucy — his funny little old dog, and just as importantly, the hundreds of people who have been hugged and supported and counseled by Ed to help them achieve a happy and successful life in sobriety.

Ed’s Celebration of Life is scheduled for Aug. 16, 2022, at Little Beach Park in Minturn. Some of his ashes will be taken up to the Mount of the Holy Cross, and the rest will be interred at the Riverside Cemetery in Minturn, next to his father. Please watch for details and plan to join a true party to celebrate this wonderful, good man. Bring stories … there are lots of stories about Ed!