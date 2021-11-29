Obituary: Eliza Gallegos

Eliza Gallegos

Provided Photo

June 10, 1928 – November 20, 2021

ELIZA R. GALLEGOS, 93, After a long and fruitful life passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 20th at her daughter’s home in Glenwood Springs, CO., surrounded by her family.

Eliza was born on June 10th, 1928 in Ranchos de Taos, NM. Growing up there she lived the happy life of an adventurous tomboy, climbing trees and bossing her siblings and friends around. Although a child of the Depression, she did not recall it being a hardship. She attended Allison Jr High in Albuquerque, NM, until ninth grade. She then went to Menaul High Schhool, a boarding school. Many of her fondest memories were made there. She made many life-long friends and was the instigator of pranks and adventures that her friends still recall to this day.

After high school she met the love of her life, Gilbert Gallegos. They soon eloped and were married in Co Springs, CO in 1949. They were later married through the Catholic Church in 1952. They started a family and eventually had eight children, seven boys and one girl. The family lived in several locations in New Mexico and Colorado before settling down in Minturn, CO, in 1962. That’s where the children were raised and she was a stay-at-home Mom with plenty to do. When her youngest was no longer a baby she decided to get a job. She got a job with CMI, maker of radar guns. After several years doing that she became a teacher’s assistant at Red Sandstone Elementary in Vail, CO. She made many friends among her coworkers and was loved by the children. Following her retirement, her and her husband moved to the Silt,CO area. That is when she began her volunteer career. She volunteered at Wamsley Elementary School, Grand River Hospital and E Dene Moore Nursing Home in Rifle, CO. She was proud of her volunteer work.

Eliza loved kids, cooking (she was an amazing cook), visiting with friends and helping others. Having had so many kids to drive her around she didn’t learn how to drive until her husband passed, she was 75 years old. Eliza was a healthy, strong woman, and was always thanking her favorite doctor, Susan Inscore, M.D.

Eliza is proceeded in death by her husband Gilbert, Baby son Tommy, her parents, brothers, her grandson Jerome, and many friends. She is survived by her children, Gilbert Gallegos (Eileen), John Gallegos (Carol), Debra Morton (Dr. Tom), David Gallegos (Gloria), Donald Gallegos (Stephanie), Jerry Gallegos (Susie), and Tom (Shawn). She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She will be missed!

Funeral services will be held at St. Patrick’s Parish in Minturn, Co. on December 2nd with a rosary at 10am followed by the funeral mass with interment at River View Cemetery. Following the services, there will be a reception celebration of life at the Eagle/Vail Pavilion;; 538 Eagle Rd, Avon, CO. In lieu of flowers or gifts please make a contribution to your favorite charity in her name.