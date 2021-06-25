Obituary: Ellie Katherine Grace Lambert

Ellie Katherine

Grace Lambert

October 20, 2002 – June 3, 2021

It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Ellie Katherine Grace Lambert, age 18. Born in Denver, CO on October 20, 2002. She was a recent honor roll graduate from East High School, graduating with a 4.5 GPA and had committed to attend Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, LA. Ellie was tragically killed by a drunk driver on the night of June 3rd, 2021 in New Orleans, LA, 10 days after her high school graduation. She was an avid supporter of many social justice issues and had a desire to enter into a career of criminal justice and to help others.

She is survived by her mother Aimee Kinning (Vail, CO), her father Matt Lambert (Aurora, CO), step-mother Nicole Setherley, her younger sister Sofia Lambert (Aurora,CO), as well as her maternal and paternal grandmothers (Kitty George of Edwards, CO & Doreen Lambert of Whidbey Island, WA) and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.