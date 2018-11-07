Obituary: Eloy Medina, Feb. 10, 1923, to Nov. 3, 2018

Eloy Medina passed away Saturday, Nov. 3, in Parachute. Eloy was born to Abenicio and Adelina Medina in Questa, New Mexico on Feb. 10, 1923. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He then married Martha Valdez April 22, 1946. Eloy loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

Eloy is survived by his son, Larry (Alice); daughters, LuAnn (Mario) Varela, Roberta Pacheco and Veronica (Luis) Duran; his brother, Joe, and sister, Sadie Vigil. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha; children, Thomas, Wilma and Johnny; brother, Samuel, and sister, Della.

Services will be held Friday, Nov. 9, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rifle. A rosary will take place at 9 a.m., Mass at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment with military honors at Battlement Mesa Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Grand Valley Fire Protection District.