Obituary: Emsie Parker

10/31/1938-03/05/2024

Emsie McIlvaine Parker, daughter of Judge John Wilson McIlvaine and Emsie Smith McIlvaine, died peacefully on March 5th, 2024, the 7th anniversary of her beloved husband Leslie’s passing.

Emsie was born on October 31, 1938 in Washington, PA. She studied at Oberlin College and received her BA from Boston University. It was in Boston where she met her future husband, Leslie Parker.

Emsie and Leslie were active members of the Washington, PA community, and she volunteered her time with both local and national organizations, including the United States Pony Clubs for which she served as the national president from 1998 – 2001.

Upon Leslie’s retirement in 1996, they moved full time to Edwards, Colorado, where Emsie continued to be involved in her community, first by working in the Ski School at Vail Resorts, and then by volunteering at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. Emsie and Leslie had an open door policy for friends and family alike, and seldom a week went by when she didn’t have visitors from all corners of the world in her home.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Shortly after Leslie’s death in 2017, Emsie moved back to the east coast, settling in close to her youngest daughter, Julia. Emsie was an active member of her residential community, serving on the welcoming committee and as co-chair of the scholarship committee.

Emsie’s legacy is evident in her family. Her strength, compassion, and tenacity will live on through her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, John Wilson McIlvaine, Jr of Washington, PA, her children, Mark Parker (Vivien) of Hong Kong, Emsie Kozloff (Kyle) of Los Angeles and Edwards, Ian Parker (Aleks) of San Francisco, and Julia Cronin (Brian) of Ledyard, CT. Emsie is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Sara, Hunter, Storm, Zac, Cameron, Lily, Milan, Daniella, Parker, Emsie, and Peter; as well as two great grandchildren: Warner and Lucy.

To honor Emsie, donations can be made in her name to the Stoneridge Scholarship Fund.

Stoneridge Scholarship Committee

C/O Stoneridge SLC

168 Jerry Browne Road

Mystic, CT 06355