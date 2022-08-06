Obituary: Eric Nesterenko

Eric Nesterenko

October 31, 1933 – June 4, 2022

Eric Paul Nesterenko, age 88 of Vail, Colorado passed away on June 4, 2022 after a long, adventurous life lived his own way. Eric was preceded in death by his father, Jacob Daniel Nesterenko and mother, Lydia Rosvodska. He is survived by his sister, Nataly Nesterenko of British Columbia, Canada, his 3 children, Donna (Joel) Nesterenko of Corte Madera, CA, Paul (Amy) Nesterenko of Vail, CO, Melanie (Patrick) Nesterenko of Janesville, CA, and granddaughter, Ruby Josehart of Bend, OR.

Eric was born in Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada and became an outstanding young hockey player in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Hockey became his passion and his profession playing in the National Hockey League for 20 years. He started in 1952 for the Toronto Maple Leafs and later played from 1956-1972 with the Chicago Blackhawks. During this time Eric married Barbara McKechnie, settled in Evanston, IL and had Donna, Paul, and Melanie.

After discovering skiing in Switzerland, Eric lived and taught skiing in Vail for 40 years, retiring at 86 years old. He was a passionate skier and a lover of the mountains. His other hobbies included hiking, camping, fishing, fine wine, and cuisine, reading, listening to classical music and opera, cultivating friendships, and having fun. He will be missed dearly by all who loved him.

There will be a Celebration of Eric’s Life on August 11th at Donovan Pavilion at 3:00pm with a virtual option for those who cannot be in attendance. Contact amychato@hotmail.com for further information. In lieu of flowers consider supporting Eagle County Health Aging P.O. Box 660, Eagle, CO 81631 or World Central Kitchen Attn: Donor Services Team, 200 Mass Ave NW, 7th Floor, Washington, DC 20001, https://wck.org/relief/activation-chefs-for-ukraine