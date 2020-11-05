Obituary: Erika Amman

Erika Amman

November 13, 2020

Swiss Miss Erika Amman was taken on September 13, 2020 on the Gold Coast of Australia. Born in Lucern, Switzerland. Married to Walter Amman aka Accordion Man around the Vail Valley. Erika moved to the Vail Valley made her home here for many years after owning a European Restaurant in Australia. Erika’s heart was in Vail, Switzerland and Australia. She was known at Octoberfest in her Dirndl selling pastries for Alpenrose Restaurant for years with her husband Walter. She also was a Real Estate Broker for Berkshire Hathaway for years. She loved Fondue and White Wine, Skiing, Watching her husband love of her life Walter play accordion with the Austrian Boys in Vail. We will miss that Swiss Smile!

If you would like to email Walter his email is erikaammann@optusnet.com.au and donations can be made to the cancer foundation.