Obituary: Erika EH McCall

Erika EH McCall

June 10, 2021

Erika Elizabeth Hedwig McCall of Aurora and former longtime resident of Vail passed unexpectedly on Thursday, June 10th, 2021. Erika always said that she had a wonderful and lucky life. She was born on January 7th, 1936 in Berlin Germany. Erika grew up in Wolfenbuttel Germany where she quickly learned the joys of being a “farm girl”. In 1957, while working for Bayer AG, Erika asked for a one-year transfer to the United States so that she could improve her English and see America. She spent the first half of 1958 in New York City and the second half of the year in Vero Beach, Florida. Erika had many adventures during her year in America and knew that she would return. Her return came sooner than expected. Shortly after returning to Germany, Erika was offered a promotion at a subsidiary of Bayer in Kansas City which she eagerly accepted. In 1965 she met a handsome and suave (her words) man named Dale McCall. Erika and Dale married in December of 1965 and Erika’s only child, Trevor, was born in 1966. After growing tired of corporate life in Kansas City, Erika and Dale started looking for opportunities further west. In 1968, Dale came to Vail to shoot some movie footage for marketing purposes. During this time, he found out that the newly created Vail Resort Association was looking for an Executive Director. After getting the job, Dale, Erika, and Trevor moved to Vail in 1969. Erika’s first job was at the Lodge at Vail, where she booked convention groups. Over her time in the valley, she also worked at the Mountain Haus, The Printery, Eve’s Print Shop, and The Vail Trail in addition to working with her husband Dale at McCall and Associates Advertising. After 35 years in Vail, Dale and Erika moved to Silt and then the Denver area in order to be closer to Trevor and his family. When Dale passed in 2011, Erika moved to Heather Gardens in Aurora, where she met new friends and found a wonderful, welcoming community. Erika loved Vail and returned often from Denver to visit friends and take in concerts at the Ford Amphitheatre. She was always surprised by the changes and growth in the town, and although things changed, she always seemed to run in to a fellow “Vail Pioneer” every time she visited. Erika said that she was so incredibly lucky to have spent the majority of her life in the valley and always marveled at the natural beauty that could be found in Vail and the state of Colorado. Erika was known for her infectious laugh, delicious food, optimism, determination, and zest for life. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Dale and is survived by her son Trevor, his wife Nancy, and granddaughter Brynn. She is also survived by her brother Dieter, his wife Ingrid, and their daughters Stephanie and Beatrice. A memorial service will be held on July 21st in Denver which will be immediately followed by a celebration of Erika’s life at Trevor and Nancy’s home. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be considered to Bravo Vail and the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens.