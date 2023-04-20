Obituary: Ernestine “Ernie” Duran

Ernestine “Ernie” Duran

– April 7, 2023

Funeral services are to be held at St. Patrick’s Church in Minturn, CO. on April 28th from 12 pm – 12:30 pm. Rosary at 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm. Mass at 1:30 pm. Then to the cemetery for burial. Afterward, come to the Spirit Center and eat with us.

She was well known for having a smile for everyone and working at Safeway and City Market for around 29 years. She is still smiling down on us.

She was married to Rudy Duran for 58 years. She had four children: John Mtz., Michael Duran, Connie and Marty Trujillo, Angela and Rodney Sena; five grandkids: Martin Jr., Sheyenne, Jenni and Victor, Kyle, and Joshua, and four great grandkids.

She precedes her mom and dad Aurora and Silviano Mtz., daughter-in-law Molly Mtz., Brothers: Elmer, Gilbert, Ray Sr. Mtz., and sister-in-law Maria.

She also has living brothers and sisters Lucy and George Ramirez, Bernice and Fernando Ramirez, Joe Mtz., Mike and Viola Mtz., Ernest and Josie Mtz., Louis and Phyllis Mtz., Freddy and Geri Mtz. Also Uncle and Auntie Adolfo and Sarita Lopez.

She also precedes father and mother-in-law Mel and Mary Duran.