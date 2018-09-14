Obituary: Evelyn ‘Evie’ Rosen-Budd

Evelyn "Evie" Rosen-Budd passed away peacefully in Minnetonka, Minnesota, on Monday, Aug. 6, surrounded by friends and family. A graveside service in her honor was held Wednesday, Aug. 8, at Temple of Aaron Cemetery in St. Paul.

Evie was a dynamic adventurer, which eventually brought her to Vail to live near her family. Evie lived in Vail from 2001 to 2013. While living in Vail, she quickly acquired friends of all ages, volunteered at The Jimmy Heuga Center, Bravo! Vail Music Festival and many other causes and was a presence at B'Nai Vail. Evie especially loved her hiking ladies, the Dauntless Dames.

She is survived by her children, Harvey Silverman, Sue Provost and Rick Silverman; her seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son, Bobby Silverman, and loving husband, Bill Budd.

A celebration of her life will take place Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Edwards Interfaith Chapel at 10 a.m.