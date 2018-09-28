Obituary: Evelyn Seidenberg, 1937-2018

Evelyn Seidenberg, of Lakewood, formerly of Albany, New York, and Boynton Beach, Florida, has passed away. Evelyn is the mother of William Schrier and Becky (Phil) Matsen; sister of Martin Lewis and the late Rita Spero; and grandmother of Ashley, Elizabeth and Jessica Matsen.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. at the Leadville Hebrew Cemetery. Contributions can be made in Evelyn's name to Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County at http://www.literacypbc.org. Visit http://www.feldmanmortuary.com for a full obituary.