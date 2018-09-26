Obituary: Faye J. (Rawlings) Robidoux, Dec. 13, 1929, to Sept. 23, 2018

With sadness, her family announces the passing of Faye J. (Rawlings) Robidoux, who was born prematurely in Vineyard, Utah, on Dec. 13, 1929, in the shadow of the Geneva Steel plant. The odds against her survival were considered so large that she was not even given a legal name (finally rectified in 1974).

Faye was the youngest of eight children (two boys and six girls) born to Charles Alma Rawlings and Jennie Mae Johnson Rawlings. Due to her mother's ill health, she spent much of her youth being cared for by her older sisters, including one who brought her to spend the summer on her ranch in Gypsum. It was there that, at the close of World War II, she met a handsome returning Army Staff Sgt., James "Jim" Robidoux. Their romance flourished at dances with Jim playing the saxophone with his band — their song, "Stardust."

When Faye returned to Utah, they missed each other so badly that, after months of letter writing, Jim drove to Utah (undeterred by two flat tires along the way) and married her at 17 years old with her father's permission. They soon had two young boys, Billy "Joe" and Jerry Duane and a log home built in Gypsum by Jim and his father ("Mike").

Faye relished her role in the family as homemaker and mother and prided herself on a spotless house, finely made handicrafts, home-cooked meals and supporting the activities of her children. Her children enjoyed family camping/jeeping trips and visits with cousins and nieces and nephews and learned kindness by example.

More blessings came into their lives with the birth of their first two grandchildren to Joe and his wife, Brenda (Helms). Soon after these joyful events, the family was devastated by the tragic loss of Jerry at 23 years old. A happy surprise came into the family in 1975 when a baby girl, Amy, was adopted by Jim and Faye and became a part of the Robidoux family.

After more than 50 years of marriage and life in the little log house she loved, life changed forever for Faye with the passing of her faithful partner, Jim, in 1998. After Jim's passing, she lived the remainder of her years in Mesa County, where she was able to watch her third grandchild, born to Amy and Jeremiah Case, grow. She passed peacefully in the care of her family, HopeWest Hospice and staff of The Beehive.

Faye was known by her friends and family as a social butterfly who truly loved to love people. She was generous, compassionate, nurturing, feisty and a tease. She will be lovingly remembered by so many friends and family, including her children, Joe (Brenda) Robidoux and Amy (Jeremiah) Case. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Jeri (Walt) Murray, James Robidoux and Isaac Case, in addition to four great-grandchildren, John, Michael, Marianna and Kaitlyn. Many nieces and nephews will also remember her fondly.

After 88 years, her full, rich life and her reunion with so many loved ones gone before will be celebrated at the LDS Church (she was a lifetime member) Fruita First Ward on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. Graveside service will follow in Gypsum at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions accepted to the American Cancer Society.