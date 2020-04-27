Obituary: Felipe Gurule

Felipe Gurule

Provided Photo

May 13, 1943 – April 24, 2020

It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the death of our father, brother, and friend, Felipe Gurule. Felipe was born on May 13th, 1943 in Ojo Caliente, New Mexico to Navor and Amalia Gurule.

Felipe moved to Minturn, Colorado in 1960 when he was 17 years old and began working at the New Jersey Zinc Mine in Gilman, Colorado. Felipe fell in love with Minturn and decided that it is where he would plant his roots, build his home and raise his family. He enjoyed working for Upper Eagle Valley Water and Sanitation District for over 40 years and retired in 2014.

Those of us who knew Felipe remember him for his great sense of humor and contagious smile. He was quite the family jokester and always enjoyed making everyone laugh. Felipe always looked forward to returning to New Mexico for family celebrations. He loved spanish music, dancing and especially spending time with his friends and family.

Felipe was an avid outdoorsman and could be found camping, fishing or hunting for elk. One of his favorite pastimes was cross country skiing Shrine Pass under the light of a full moon.

Felipe is survived by Cynthia Trujillo and their four children, Greg (Mary Ann) Gurule, Eric (Curry) Gurule, Alicia (Wayne) Rivera and Felicia (John) Hilleary. Twelve grandchildren, Bergon (Matt), Walker, Cecelia (Javier), Kendall, Breanna (Timothy), Jessica, Dante, Brandon, Nicole, Thomas, Erica and Taylor. Nine great grandchildren, Isaac, Elena, Camila, Landon, Soren, Xavier, Lydia, Mary Jane and Maximinio. Four brothers, Nerio (Alice) Gurule, Tony (Velma) Gurule, John (Monica) Roybal, Timmy (Naomi) Gurule and five sisters Dorothy (Sonny) Bernal, Manuelita (Tony) Jaramillo, Rose (Paco) Henderson, Priscilla (Floyd) Baldonado and Cordy Sisneros. He is also loved by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Felipe is preceded in death by his long-term partner of many years Judy Pena, grandson Timothy Joseph Rivera, parents Navor and Amalia Gurule and sister Ninfa Gallegos.

The family of Felipe Gurule would also like to acknowledge the honorary pallbearers, Dante Weddel, Brandon Hilleary, Adam (Walker) Gurule, Rick Pena, Juan Pena, Timothy J. Drake, Xavier Pacheco and Mike Thompson.

May the road rise up to meet you, may the wind always be at your back, may the sun warm upon your face, until we meet again.

Due to the COVID-19 health restrictions the scheduling of the memorial service in Minturn, Colorado and the burial in Vallecitos, New Mexico will be set for a later date.