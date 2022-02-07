Obituary: Florian ‘Rocky’ Salazar

May 2, 1935 – January 29, 2022

Florian ‘Rocky’ Salazar, 86, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2022. Rocky was born on May 2nd, 1935 in Chimayo, NM to Eduardo and Adelina Salazar and was a longtime resident of Minturn, CO.

Rocky was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will forever be remembered for his bright eyes that could light up a room, his mischievous and contagious smile and his big heart. He was a hardworking man who took pride in taking care of his home, yard and vehicles. He enjoyed the simple, yet beautiful things in life such as being outdoors, taking care of his garden, fishing, going for long drives, relaxing in his recliner, reading his bible, enjoying the beautiful mountain view from his porch and talking to his best friend and neighbor of 45 years, Tito Peña.

Rocky worked for Gilman mine for 22 years before working at Climax mine and retiring from Eagle County School District.

Rocky is survived by his wife of 64 years, Cora; his children Joseph Salazar, Lorraine (Audelio Jr.) Trujillo, Connie (Freddie) Casaus and Richard Salazar; special granddaughter Melissa Salazar; 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson; sisters Ermelinda (Charles) Romero, Eremita (Rudolpho) Trujillo, Evan (J.R.) Padilla, brother Rudy (Della) Salazar, sister-in-law Lena Salazar, sister-in-law Linda (Lawrence) Chavez; brother-in-law Charles (Michele) Leewaye and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rocky is proceeded in death by his parents, infant son Antonio Salazar, grandson Charlie Salazar and siblings Juanita Salazar, Carol Martinez, Casimiro Salazar and Eduardo Salazar Jr.

Rocky touched the lives of many and has left us all with a lifetime of memories; he will be missed but never forgotten!

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.