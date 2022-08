May 2, 1935 – January 29, 2022

A Celebration of Life for Florian “Rocky” Salazar will be held on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. Service: 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. New Life Assembly of God 480 Nottingham Road Avon, CO. Interment: 12:00 p.m. Riverview Cemetery 806 Cemetery Road Minturn, CO. Reception at Little Beach Park immediately following burial (walking distance from the cemetery).