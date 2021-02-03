Obituary: Frances Renner

Frances Renner

January 30, 2021

With great sadness and heavy hearts we would like to let our dear family and friends know that our Mother, Grandmother, our Patriarch, Mrs. Frances Renner passed away on January 30 2021

She went home to be with her husband of 67 years, Mr. Isaac Renner and two of her four children, Barbara Martinez and Brian Renner who welcomed her with open arms. Those who knew her will forever remember the love and kindness she showed everyone who crossed her path. She worked hard all her life and was the best Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Friend this world has ever been blessed with. We will never forget her brilliant smile, contagious laugh, strong faith, and love for all.

Graveside service will be held Tuesday February 9th at 12pm at the Minturn Cemetery. Please make sure you wear your masks.