Obituary: Frances Romero, 1929 to 2018

Frances Romero, 89, of Minturn, passed away on Monday, Oct. 29. Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 5, at St. Patrick's Church in Minturn at 5 p.m., followed by a Rosary Service at 6 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at St. Patrick's Church.

