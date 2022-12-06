Obituary: Frank David Durkee Jr.

March 29, 1946 – October 26, 2022

David passed on October 26th, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at his Port Townsend, Washington home, after a brief yet courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Flagstaff, Arizona, to Eleanor Prochnow Durkee and Frank Durkee, being the eldest of 3 boys. Growing up in the Southwest in the 50s & 60s enabled him to fully embrace his love for the outdoors & the activities it provided. Skiing, fishing, waterfowl hunting, hiking, carpentry & gardening were just a few of the interests he would come to master throughout his life. He served his country with honor, seeing action in Vietnam, finished his duty as 1st Lt. Field Artillery Battery, 2nd Bn, 35th Arty, US Army, & received the Army Commendation Medal & 2 Bronze Star Medals for his service. He loved chasing unique adventures in natural settings with people he cared about & was always seeking “correct-ness” and the “key” to achieving success within everything he did. David pursued any endeavor wholeheartedly, with vigor, openness, honor, passion, and personal integrity, while always encouraging others to do the same in their own pursuits. The same can be said for his personal relationships. He was a loyal and loving husband, son, brother, uncle, friend, companion, student, teacher, mentor. His open sincerity, big grin, and deep laughter allowed him to create great friendships and carve deep meaningful “powder tracks” through the many diverse communities he ventured through & lived in. David touched many lives & will be missed greatly, & he would say to you go live life to the fullest, every single day! He is survived by his wife Susan Durkee of Port Townsend WA, brother Ace (Denise) Durkee of Avon, nephew Matthew (Heather) Olds of Gig Harbor, WA, and many other nieces & nephews. He is proceeded in death by his father, mother, & middle brother Patrick. Per his request there will be no services. However, family and friends are invited to tip a glass to his well-lived life at Vendettas in Vail, Sunday December 11th, 4:00pm. Please donate generously to your local food bank and the Rodney Davis Memorial Fund at any FirstBank of Colorado branch.