Obituary: Franklin Miller

Franklin Miller

Provided Photo

November 8, 1938 ~ March 1, 2020

Franklin (Frank) Graf Miller, 81, of Aurora OH and Avon CO, passed away on March 1, 2020 in Cleveland OH. Cleveland OH November 8, 1938. Graduated 1960 Case Western University undergraduate degree Mechanical Engineering; Master’s Business Administration. Engineer and international business manager Preformed Line Products for more than 40 years. He served on numerous boards including the YMCA in Cleveland Heights and Geauga County. He served as President of the Chagrin Valley Ski Club. He loved skiing and international travel. He divided his time between Cleveland and Vail Valley Colorado. is fondly remembered by his wife, Mary Jane Miller, children Douglas Miller and Mark Miller (Caragh McLaughlin), grandchildren Andrew Miller, Michael Miller, Beckett Miller, great-grandchildren John Miller and Aiden Miller. He is survived by his former wife Regina D. Komar and preceded in death his grandson, Douglas Miller Jr. lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Frank’s memory to your preferred charity.