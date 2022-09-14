Obituary: Franziska Clem

March 11, 1934 – August 29, 2022

Franziska Anna Winkler Clem

11 March 1934 – 29 August 2022

Our mother died at home after courageously fighting dementia. She was a strong Bavarian to the very end.

Wherever Fran lived she created friendships that lasted, was a hiker and cross-country skier and enjoyed living in and traveling the world. She was forced to go to Hitler Youth meetings, she listened to contraband radio in the basement with her mom and sister, she danced with GIs, she was a milliner, she sold Avon on Army bases, she worked for decades at the same shop in Vail, she sewed, knitted, quilted, she summited 14K mountains and enjoyed cross-country hut trips, she cruised to Tahiti and Australia and Alaska and Mexico and Hawaii, she traveled four times to China, she traveled with both teen grandsons separately in her early 80s, she volunteered at the Catholic Thrift Store in St George for years keeping her family clothed and sending regular boxes of love.

Before her dementia took her thoughts completely, our mom wrote her obituary words. Her words below are her own and were not edited.

Born to Hedwig Katerina Grassl and Gregor Winkler, I had one sister and one brother, they are both deceased. My birth land was Bavaria where I grew up. I was fortunate to live when the Second World War ended. I am glad that my father came home from the war in Russia. I lived in one of the most beautiful places in Germany (Rottach-Egern am Tegernsee).

I married William Robert Clem June 16, 1956, and will spend eternity together. I was fortunate enough that Bill found me, married me and took me to America. Bill was in the military. That opened up America for me to appreciate and become a citizen. It meant a lot to me to come to America and I have spent my waking years here in so many gorgeous places: in Fort Bragg, Florida, Maryland, Kansas City Missouri, Indiana, California. After my husband retired from the military we made our hometown in Vail, Colorado. I got my high school diploma in Vail before my daughter got hers. When the elevation became too much, we moved to St. George, Utah. We had three children together: Keith Michael, Marc Steven, Michele Francesca. I am fortunate enough to have had good relations with my family.

Our mom leaves behind many friends in Vail, in St George and even made more friends after moving to Bend for Michele to look after her. Even after she could no longer walk, she enjoyed sitting outside with the sun shining on her face regardless of season, saying hello to all the passers-by. She leaves behind Keith [wife Carolyn, son Robert], Marc [wife Brenda, children Jason/Megan and Jeni/Wes, Rylee, Averee], Michele [husband Damon, children Llyr, Geb], many thoughtful nieces and family, and caregivers extraordinaire Tony, Brittany and Tami. Franziska will be missed by many and welcomed back into Bill’s loving arms.

Please consider donations to Partners in Care Hospice, Destination Rehab, Bravo! Vail, The Foundation for Inner Peace and the St George Catholic Thrift Store.

Our mom’s ashes will be spread in places she loved: Pacific Grove, CA, Bryan Head, UT, Rottach-Egern, Germany, Vail, CO, and to rest with Bill in Indiana.