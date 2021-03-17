Obituary: Frederick Byron Bapp

Frederick Byron

Bapp

April 9, 1938 – March 7, 2021

Frederick Byron Bapp, beloved husband, father and stepfather, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 after a short battle with cancer.

Fred was born on April 9, 1938 in Syracuse, New York, but grew up in Roswell, New Mexico. At Roswell High School he was voted Senior Vice President and was awarded the title “Most Handsome Boy” by judge, actress Janet Leigh. After high school, Fred attended Baylor University where he graduated with a degree in social work and met Judy McMichael. Fred and Judy were married from 1962 to 2002 until Judy’s passing and had three children together, Robyn, Kevin and Amy. They lived in Florida, Georgia, Texas and finally Colorado. Fred received his master’s in social work from Florida State University and was a social worker for over fifty years, including three decades at Colorado West in the mountains of Eagle, Colorado (now Mind Springs Health).

In 2007, Fred married Priscilla and later moved to Centennial, Colorado where he began working at New Beginnings Recovery Center in 2014 as a group therapist. Fred continued to love counseling, sharing his faith, and making new friends even up to the week before his death. Fred was an avid marathon runner, completing over 50 full marathons in many U.S. states. He was a devoted Colorado Rockies, Denver Nuggets and Denver Broncos fan. He enjoyed playing games with family and friends – Bridge, Phase 10, and Yahtzee were his favorites. Most importantly to Fred was his faith in Jesus Christ, with many of his writings reflecting his faith. He was deeply religious and an avid churchgoer. He was a member of The United Methodist Church of Eagle Valley for three decades and Mission Hills Baptist Church of Littleton for 7 years. Fred was known for his puns, telling what is currently known as “dad jokes”, and writing poetry. He has published three books, with the latest, “Addictions, Love and Recovery” – which arrived the Friday before his death and was delivered to him in hospice.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Catherine Bapp, his sister, Julia Rhodes, and his first wife, Judy McMichael Bapp. He is survived by his current wife of fourteen years, Priscilla Bapp, daughters Robyn Bryant and Amy Bapp and son Frederick Kevin Bapp. Additionally, he is survived by his son-in-law Jay Bryant, son’s partner Sebastian Tondo, grandchildren Zachary Bryant and Jasmine Mirelez (married to Jason), great grandsons Eli and Aaron Mirelez, nieces Julie Harris and Mia Gentry, nephew Mike Rhodes and stepdaughters Ashley Pintaric (married to Mike) and Stephanie Garvey (married to Nathan) and grandsons Wesley and Henry Pintaric, Joshua and Isaiah Garvey. He will also be missed by countless co-workers, friends and patients.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 21, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery, 6601 South Colorado Blvd, Centennial, CO. Reception will be held on March 21, 2021 at 4:00 pm at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery, 6601 South Colorado Blvd, Centennial, CO.