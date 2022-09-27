Obituary: Gail Eileen Allen

Gail Eileen Allen

September 22, 1944 – July 22, 2022

Gail Eileen Allen was a beloved grandmother, mother, wife, sister, teacher, business woman and friend during her incredible 77 years of life. She passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022, surrounded by family and friends at home in Hudson, Colorado. Heaven instantly became more awesome as Gail entered.

We all remember Gail for her loving nature, kindness, and ability to bring people together. She loved her boys, husband, grandchildren and friends. She lived life always planning the next adventure to bring people together. To Gail, it was as much about the journey as the destination and every journey was best with friends and family.

A Celebration of Life for Gail Eileen Allen will be held October 8 at Eagle Vail Pavilion from 11am – 3pm. Her family invites those who knew and loved Gail to attend. Please RSVP by Oct 3rd to Larry @ utepeakga@gmail.com .

Gail had a wonderful life. Born September 22, 1944, in Rochester, New York, to loving parents, Willis and Dorothy Robinson. Her father was a milkman, steel worker and volunteer fireman. Her mother was a law clerk, guidance counselor and homemaker. Gail has a younger brother, Bruce who lives in Angelica, New York. Her family moved to Dansville, New York where she met the love of her life Lawrence “Larry” Allen. Together they had 2 boys, Chris, born January 23, 1968 and Russ, born December 8, 1969.

In 1973, when the work ran out on the east coast and the bank account had just enough to fill the car with gas, it was time to head west. The family found a home and work in Vail and Minturn Colorado. Gail was an elementary school teacher, the director of ABC school, founder of the Battle Mountain High School booster club and owner with Larry of Alpine Glass and Mirror. The stories are endless, lives touched countless, with memories that last forever.

Our family is forever grateful to the people of this area for taking us in and letting the Allen’s be part of the Vail Valley for over 30 years.

Gail loved being a grandmother and great grandmother. Grandchildren Ryan, Shelbi, Liberty, Sarah, and Justin and great grandchildren Arin and Max gave her untold joy.

We will miss Gail dearly but are so grateful for the time we had to spend with her. We will always feel her presence in our hearts.