Obituary: Gail F. Sibbald, 1943-2017

Gail F. Sibbald, recently of Marco Island, Florida, passed away quietly Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Gail was born in Philadelphia in 1943, the daughter of Karl and Virginia Frank. She graduated from Penncrest High School in Media, Pennsylvania, and from Pierce Business School in Philadelphia.

Gail owned and operated RLS Management LLC, a property management firm in Fort Collins, from 1987 until its sale and her retirement in 2012. Previously, she lived in Vail for 17 years, where she worked at The Vail Trail, Ski Club Vail and Manor Vail.

Gail is survived by her husband of almost 50 years Thomas Sibbald; son Michael Sibbald; daughter Joanne Belveal; and her grandchildren, Robert Belveal, Kai Belveal, Tory Belveal, Aidan Sibbald, Finnegan Sibbald and her great-granddaughter Skylar Belveal; her sister Joan Frank; her niece Jennie Howland; and her nephew Thomas Howland.

Gail's open and friendly heart made for many lifetime friendships and left room for new ones along the way.

She was known for being a kind and generous person who included everyone in the warmth of her personality and big smile.

Gails' beautiful smile and laugh could weave its way into any heart. Gail was fiercely loyal and devoted to those she loved and cared about.

Gail enjoyed flower gardens, the beach and the sun.

Gail will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends. Services are being planned for early May 2018.

Memorial donations should be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Gail's favorite charity. Arrangements entrusted to Hodges­Josberger Funeral Home, Marco Island, Florida.