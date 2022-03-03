Obituary: Gary Shimanowitz

Gary Shimanowitz

– February 25, 2022

Gary D. Shimanowitz, 57, Edwards; Son of Herman Shimanowitz, of loving memory, and Barbara Shimanowitz; Brother of Helene (David) Hylander and Sandy (Mark) Krieski; Uncle of Joe Krieski and Rachel (Nate) Margolis; Friend of many in the Summit and Eagle county mountain communities; Dedicated employee of Vail Resorts for 31 years; Devoted to his family and many friends; To Know Gary was to Love Him; Service, Sunday 3/6, 12:30PM, Feldman Mortuary Chapel; Livestream on Feldman Mortuary’s YouTube channel; Interment to follow service at Emanuel Cemetery within Fairmount Cemetery; Visit FeldmanMortuary.com for full obituary.