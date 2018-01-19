Obituary: George James Haller, Nov. 16, 1930, to Dec. 7, 2017

George James Haller, born Nov. 16, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 7, 2017, surrounded by loving family.

After moving to Denver with his parents in 1939, George attended Park Hill Elementary, Smiley Junior High and East High School. He continued his education at the University of Colorado Boulder as a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and graduated in 1952 with degrees in architectural engineering and business.

Two years in the U.S. Army were followed by work experience in several different architectural settings. Nine years later, George and long-time friend and colleague Dayl Larson launched Haller and Larson Architects, a firm that celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2013 and today continues to practice under the name TreanorHL. Upon retirement, George and Kathleen headed for the mountains and lived in Edwards for 17 years before returning to Denver in 2013.

George was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna Haller; and son James Haller. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; son George and wife Kathy, of Lakewood; son John and significant other Joan Morrison, of Steamboat Springs; and stepson Tyler Haring and wife Eliza, of Las Vegas, Nevada. His grandchildren, Greg Haller and Carson Haring, brought added joy and love to his life.

Please join family and friends for a celebratory remembrance of a life well lived on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at the Wellshire Event Center, 3333 South Colorado Blvd. in Denver.

George will be dearly missed by all; in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.