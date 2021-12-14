Obituary: George Pope

George Pope

October 17, 1936 – October 18, 2021

George Everett Pope, of Eagle Colorado, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He passed away surrounded by his family at age 85 from health complications following a stroke.

George (Pope) was born in Okemah, Oklahoma. Pope spent his childhood in Oklahoma, California, and Missouri. While serving in the Army he met his first wife, Bonnie Kent. They married and had 4 children, raising their family in California, Missouri, and Colorado.

He and his wife of 26 years, Sandy Alfred, enjoyed exploring Colorado, traveling to sunny destinations, hosting friends and family, and gardening. Pope was also an avid fly fisherman and loved frequenting his favorite trout holes.

Pope loved living in Colorado and especially loved life in the Eagle Valley. He spent his career in sales and working and owning small businesses. His final business venture was The Tile Warehouse in Edwards, Colorado.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Sandy; son Scott (Allison); three daughters Lisa, Stacy (Joe), and Laura (Jon); as well as his 9 grandchildren and many friends.

Pope was loved by many. His joy, quick laugh, and witty comebacks will be missed.