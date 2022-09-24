Obituary: Ginny Newell

Ginny Newell

Provided Photo

October 21, 1938 – September 3, 2022

Ginny Newell, 83, passed away on September 3, 2022, in Chicago. Ginny was born October 21, 1938, in Alma, Michigan to Neva, nee Richards, and Francis Larkin. Ginny graduated from Michigan State University, married her college sweetheart, and moved to Manhattan, KS, where her son, Peter Nemecek, was born. A few years later, Ginny and her family moved back to her hometown of Alma, MI, where her second child, Lisa Atterberry, was born. After several years, Ginny met her second husband, Gyle Atterberry, and she and her family moved to Mt. Pleasant, MI. There she and Gyle forged lifelong friendships. During her 40’s, Ginny’s love of travel and skiing landed her in Vail, CO. She started a personal concierge company and serviced prominent clients like Dow Chemical. Ginny’s affable nature helped her make many lasting friends in Vail. Although Ginny loved the mountains, the beach always called to her. Ginny traded the slopes of Vail for the beaches of Naples, FL, where she met and married Lanny Newell. True to Ginny’s nature, she met some of her best friends in Naples. Although Ginny loved her life in Florida, her desire to be close to family drew her to Dayton, OH. There she spent time with her sister’s children and their families and her brother-in-law, Ralph Smith. Ginny had a knack for making good friends, and Ohio was no exception. Because the grey Midwestern winters proved to be a little too long for Ginny, she returned to the sunshine and beaches of Naples but stayed in contact with her many friends in Ohio. Sadly, a year after her return to Naples, Ginny was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Ginny’s decision to move to Chicago to be near her daughter Lisa was an easy one. In July of this year, Ginny moved to Chicago where she spent the rest of her life. Ginny’s love for her family was always first and foremost. However, Ginny’s love for friends and travel was a close second. Ginny spent time in Africa, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, France, Spain, The Galapagos, Italy, and several other European countries. But her real love was for the islands. Ginny spent several weeks a year in Nassau, Bahamas, as well as scuba diving all over the Caribbean and the West Indies. When not seeing the world, Ginny was home doting on her very spoiled cats; at one time she had five! Those who knew her, knew Ginny was a lifelong animal lover. Later in life Ginny became an adoption advocate for all animals. She volunteered at shelters wherever she lived. Ginny was always quick to smile, was up for any adventure, and really loved her life. Her tenacity and love for life helped her survive three previous bouts of cancer. Even during this last diagnosis, Ginny kept her humor and zest for life. Ginny will be deeply missed by her loving family: her son, Peter Nemecek, his spouse, Tami; her daughter, Lisa Atterberry, her spouse, Dina Cale; her two grandchildren; her several great grandchildren; her three nieces, their spouses and families; and her beloved cat Missy. She is preceded in death by her sister Marilyn, nee Larkin, Smith. There will be a celebration of life on October 22, 2022, at Summer House Santa Monica in the All-Seasons Courtyard room from 6-11 p.m. Summer House is located at 1954 N. Halsted, Chicago, IL. If you would like to honor Ginny, donations can be made in her name to the Humane Society of Naples https://hsnaples.org (239) 643-1555. A Memorial Service will be held in Naples, Florida in the spring of 2023. For more information please call Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 773-736-3833