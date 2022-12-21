Obituary: Glenn M. Heelan

Glenn M. Heelan

January 26, 1946 – December 15, 2022

On December 15th, 2022, Glenn Merritt Heelan, loving husband, father and longtime Vail Valley local went to be with Jesus at the age of seventy-six. He was surrounded by his family and passed peacefully after a 12-year battle with myelodysplasia.

He was born in Sacramento, CA and raised in Chicago, IL by Margaret and Donald Heelan. He enlisted in the Marines, and after his time in the service, he graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in finance. He went on to become an entrepreneur, working in a variety of industries throughout his life including insurance sales, restaurant ownership, and commercial real estate. He met Sandy in 1983, and she went on to become his wife of nearly forty years.

Glenn always loved the mountains and moved his family to the Vail Valley permanently in 1987. He was an avid golfer, a fast skier, and everybody’s friend. He loved coaching hockey and supporting the various Vail Valley hockey programs, despite having never played himself. He loved traveling with his wife, captaining a boat, being outdoors, and family time. He was a faithful man who loved Jesus and was an active member at Redeemer Eagle Valley Church.

Glenn was best known for the way he loved his family and his joyous and generous spirit. He is survived by his wife, Sandra, and their children: Alicia Heelan, MD (John Frankel, MD) and Matthew Heelan.

A celebration of life will be held on December 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle, CO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to https://www.eagletownparkicerink.com or Redeemer Eagle Valley: P.O. Box 1800 Eagle, CO 81631.