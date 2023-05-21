Obituary: Gloria Vigil

April 4, 1957 – May 14, 2023

We are brokenhearted to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, mother, puppy grandma, and friend. Gloria passed on to eternal life surrounded by loving family members on, Sunday 14 May 2023, after a long struggle with liver cancer.

Gloria was born 4 April 1957 in Farmington, NM, to Jose and Ramona Vigil. She grew up in Penasco, NM, graduating from Penasco High School in 1975. After a sort-lived adventure in Washington DC, she returned home and ventured to CO where she worked as a housekeeper, eventually becoming Executive Housekeeper at Creekside at Beavercreek, where she retired and returned home to Penasco. Gloria was extremely well-like by the employees and condo owners. She made many friends there as was witnessed by all the cards and letters she received as she fought this insidious disease.

Gloria was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Ramona Vigil, a cherished cousin, Dan Sandoval: and many aunts, uncles and several cousins.

Gloria is survived by her daughter, Amanda Macias and grand puppy, Bugzy; sister Mickey (Mike) McHugh; brother Orlando (Priscilla) Vigil: nieces Melissa Vigil (Felix Archibeque) and their children Natalie, Gabrielle and Vanessa; Deirdre Vigil (Angel Chavez), her daughter Kataleia, and his children Jade and Levi Guzman, cherished cousins, Iris Sandoval and her daughters Ayanna and Annika Sandoval Reid, all of Albuquerque, NM; Glenda Sandoval-Lovato from Penasco, NM; and her friend, Bob Wilkinson, from CO.

Services are scheduled for 10a.m., 26 May 2023 at Second Presbyterian Church, 812 Edith Blvd NE., Albuquerque, NM, with a reception to follow.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Noblin Funeral Service, Los Lunas, 2211-D Main Street, SE Los Lunas, NM 87031, (505) 866-9992.