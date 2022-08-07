Obituary: Gordon Smith

Gordon Smith

March 6, 1935 – July 29, 2022

Gordon Leigh Smith (“Grandad”, “Flash”, and “Gordie” to so many) died July 29, 2022. Gordon was born in 1935 in Baltimore, Maryland, to Sidney and Katherine (Bechtold) Smith. He graduated from Princeton University in 1958 with a degree in Psychology and married the love of his life, Karen Smith. He joins Karen while leaving behind his daughters Kristin (David Baker) of Edwards, Colorado, and Gretchen (Bryan Norman) of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming. He is missed by his grandchildren: Summers, Paris, Canyon (Logan Raitt), and Kass (Colton Whitman) Baker; and Wyatt, Tucker, and Savannah Norman; and his recent great-granddaughter: Everly Kristin Raitt.

The first years of his life were punctuated with personal accomplishments while at Exeter and Princeton stemming from his love of sports, primarily lacrosse. His most memorable accolade was being selected as an All-American lacrosse player while at Princeton. The next phase was filled with Michigan Law School, Marines, and settling in Cleveland to provide a lovely life for his wife and two daughters. Their days were filled with spending time and water skiing at Diamond Lake; snow skiing in Pennsylvania and Vail, Colorado; traveling on family trips to Florida to visit Gordie’s mom; enjoying John Denver concerts as a family; entertaining family friends; and working as an estate and probate lawyer for several banks. His days overflowed with family, friends, and raising two girls into young ladies.

After his daughters went to college, Gordie and Karen expanded their commitment to volunteering. As a National Ski Patroller at Peek’n Peak, Gordie stepped into training other ski patrollers and developed dear friendships that continued to his final days. Gordie took his desire to help others in need and became a leader in the Red Cross Mobile Corps where he trained Red Cross volunteers in CPR and Advanced First Aid and provided medical support at numerous public events throughout Cleveland including the Cleveland Grand Prix.

Gordie and Karen’s days in Cleveland gave way to days in Edwards, Colorado as their first of seven grandchildren was born. This provided an opportunity for Gordie to share his love of skiing with others. He enjoyed teaching as a ski instructor at Beaver Creek for several years. Karen and Gordie loved participating in their grandchildren’s lives and spending twenty years two doors down from the Baker family on Chaparral Road in Singletree. Hosting friends that traveled west including the Princeton “roomies”, ski patrol buddies, and dear friends from Cleveland brought great joy to Karen and Gordie. The Smith House in Edwards is remembered as a place of many gatherings of friends and families.

In 2016, Gordie and Karen moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming to watch the younger grandchildren finish their high school careers which included several long trips to numerous sporting events. It was in Cheyenne that Gordie said goodbye to Karen in October 2016 and eventually moved in with Gretchen and her family in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming. He cherished his time in Wyoming- the big sky, the beautiful colors of the prairie land, and the daily rhythms of the Norman family and their friends. He found great joy and peace in their home as he lived out his final chapter in their presence and care.

Gordie’s quick wit, dry humor, and great smile provided him the ability to connect with anyone and develop great friends throughout his life. His friend list was long and included his college roomies, numerous family friends in Cleveland, dear friends on the ski patrol, in the ski school, and on the golf course in Edwards, Colorado, and cribbage buddies in Wyoming. Gordie lived a full life, but it was his family and friends that were the most valuable treasures to him.

Please send condolences to his daughters: Kristin Baker at P.O. Box 1647, Edwards, CO 81632, and Gretchen Norman at P.O. Box 180, Pine Bluffs, Wyoming 82082.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Gordie’s desire for people to be cared for while participating in the sport he loved most, please consider contributing to the National Ski Patrol Association. You can make a donation: https://www.nsp.org/donate/donationpage.html To honor Gordie provide his name in the comment box, and if you specify “designation to Peek’n Peak Ski Patrol,” the funds will be distributed to the mountain where he patrolled for many years.