Obituary: Gregory Raile

July 12, 1967 – June 27, 2020

Gregory Raile (Greg), 52, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday June 27, 2020 at the hospital after an accident on Friday June, 26, 2020 at his Thornton, Colorado home. Greg graduated from Overland High School in Aurora, CO in 1985 and went on to attend Colorado State University where he studied Computer Science. He graduated from Denver Technical College in 1991 where he studied Electrical Engineering. After graduating, Greg worked as a Systems Engineer for the Town of Vail for 20 years and was most recently employed by the City of Westminster as a Software Engineer. Greg’s passion for programming began at 12 years old. Greg married Karen, the love of his life, in June 2015. Greg’s other passions included Camaros, Heavy Metal Music, remote controlled cars, cooking, grilling, camping and he absolutely loved being a stepfather to Sam, Dennis and Rachel. Greg is survived by his wife, Karen Raile, stepchildren Sam, Dennis, and Rachel Noland. Greg is also survived by his parents Keith and Shirley Raile of Surprise, Arizona, and his sister Julie (Brian) Richard of Coshocton, Ohio. As well as Nephew Matthew Brake (Michelle Hennessy), Nieces Danielle (Jeff) Schumacher, and Samantha (Sean) Sewell all of Denver, CO. Due to current world events a celebration of life will be held in the future as conditions allow family to travel safely. Greg will be dearly missed by his many friends, co-workers and family. The world will not be the same without Greg. He always had a smile on his face and laughter in his voice for friends and strangers alike. Thank you to all who knew and loved him. We ask that if anyone is so inclined, they donate time, money, or food to a local food bank in Greg’s memory.