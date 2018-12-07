Obituary: Gullvi Linnea Blume

Gullvi Linnea Blume, 79 of Vail, Colorado, and Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 28, after surgery to alleviate her struggle with back pain.

Gullvi was born in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 15, 1939, and immigrated to the United States at the age of 9. She graduated from South High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1957 and attended the University of Utah. She explored many things growing up including ballet.

After leaving school she became a stewardess for United Airlines. She was a member of Clipped Wings. She modeled for several years for various establishments in Cheyenne and Vail. One of her proudest achievements was becoming a certified Massage Therapist and she held this career for over 20 years helping people in pain.

A true Vail Pioneer, Gullvi and her husband moved into the Vail Valley in 1962. She was recognized as one of the "Women of Vail" in the book by Elaine Kelton and Carolyn Pope published in 2012. Gullvi loved partying with Helmut, skiing and having fun with her friends and family. She loved to travel and see various parts of the world, making friends with everyone she met. She loved to entertain and was a wonderful cook and hostess.

Her family was everything to her as she was to them. She was very proud of her Swedish heritage and took the role of Lucia for the Christmas festivities many times. She will always be remembered as a powerful, generous, cheerful and loving Viking. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ingrid Plantell and her husband of 51 years, Fred Paul Blume.

She is survived by her younger brother, Kennet Plantell and his wife Susan; daughter, Kristen; and son, Bjarne and his wife Barbara; and her granddaughters, Lauren and Kristen. She is also survived by two nephews and their families and her very beloved dog, Svedka. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens.