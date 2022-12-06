Obituary: Gwendolyn Gartland Scalpello

Gwendolyn Gartland Scalpello

Provided Photo

– November 25, 2022

Gwendolyn Gartland Scalpello died in her sleep on November 25, 2022, two days before her 78th birthday. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Richard Scalpello. Gwen volunteered as a Vail Mountain Guest Service Host, Vilar usher, Colorado Master Gardener and as President of her condo association for 26 years. However, her favorite volunteer activity was with the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, where she also served on their Board of Directors.

Gwen’s ashes will be spread on Vail Mountain and at the gravesite of her parents, Silvester and Mildred Gartland, in Rochester, New York.

Rest in peace, Gwen. You will be dearly missed by your family and many friends.