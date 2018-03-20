Obituary: H. Duane Guettler, Jan. 15, 1952, to March 15, 2018

Henry Duane Guettler, 66, of New Castle, passed away on March 15, 2018.

He was born Jan. 15, 1952, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Henry and Lorene Weedman Guettler. He graduated from Melbeta High School, Scottsbluff Community College and California State University Northridge, where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.

He moved to Fort Collins in 1979, where he worked for Dave Cook Sporting Goods, moving to Denver in 1981. He ran stores for them at Westlake Mall, 16th Street Mall, Westminster Mall and Boulder Sports Castle before moving to Glenwood Springs to open a Gart Sports in 1992. He joined Elk Mountain Motors in 1997 and was the Audi service manager at Glenwood Springs Audi.

He married Anne Atkins on Sept. 3, 1988, in Estes Park. They have three children: Kristin Lorene, Mikaela Anne and Tyler Nicholas. He loved his family and enjoyed coaching, referring, volunteering and announcing at his children's sporting events. He served on the New Castle Town Council for eight years, serving as mayor pro-tem for two. He loved windsurfing, skiing, hiking, fishing, rafting, biking, camping, projects around the house and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Anne, of New Castle; daughters Kristin (Ronny) Ullrich, of New Castle; Mikaela (Tom Cain) Guettler, of Silt; son Tyler (Shelby Sexton) Guettler, of New Castle; granddaughter Sophia Ullrich; sisters Jeanne (Paul) Corr, of Simi Valley, California; Charlotte (Dean) Williams, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; Jodi (Fred) Stricker, of Gering, Nebraska; mother-in-law Virginia Atkins, of Richmond, Virginia; brother-in-law Alden (Stephanie) Atkins, of Alexandria, Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hank and Lorene Guettler, and brother Jerry Guettler.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Coal Ridge High School, 35947 U.S. Highway 6 in New Castle, on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored by a donation in his name to the Emily Johnson Play It Forward Foundation, P.O. Box 584, Silt, CO, 81652, or http://www.emilyjohnsonplayitforward.org.