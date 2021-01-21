Obituary: Hans Woldrich

Hans Woldrich

August 19, 1932 – October 22, 2020

Hans died peacefully in his sleep at Heritage Park in Carbondale, CO. He was 88 years old and an only child.

Hans was born in Innsbruck, Austria. He wanted to be a professional ski racer but his mother told him He had to go to University or else! So after receiving an architectural degree, at age 23 he went to America. Hans found his first job at an architectural firm in Toronto, Canada where he also taught skiing at a nearby resort. Hans went on to teach skiing at Alta, UT and Aspen, CO. His adventuresome life also included summer skiing in Portofino, Chile and photo shoots in Spain. Hans went to Gaitlenburg, TN and designed a ski area with the first major snow making system and also to ski areas in the Southeast and Midwest.

At 29, Woldrich went to Atlanta, GA where he designed architectural communities (a new concept at the time) and became a highly successful and acclaimed architect. In 1991, at age 59, Hans became tired of fighting traffic in Atlanta and moved to Vail because it reminded him of his homeland; Austria. There Hans hiked, biked, skied, attended music concerts, taught fly fishing, joined Unity Church and became active on The Design Review Board in Vail; making a huge contribution to the betterment of the town.

Hans will be remembered for his beautiful smile and Alpine skiing, his poise and grace; his creativity, the stories of his adventurous life, and of course Rosie, his beloved Yorky.