Obituary: Harry Russell Guest

October 18, 1933 – January 7, 2023

LOUDONVILLE- Harry Russell Guest, 89, passed peacefully January 7, 2023 at home with his wife and sons at his side. He was born in Albany in 1933, the son of the late Amy and Russ Guest. Harry was a graduate of Albany High School Class of 1952. He received both his bachelor and Master’s degree from Siena College.

Harry was honorably discharged from the US Marine Corps. Reserves in 1962. He taught Social Studies in the South Colonie Schools most notably at Sand Creek Middle School for 33 years. Harry retired in 1996 and began to live his life-long dream of owning a place in Vail, CO so he could ski daily and join his sons. After the first year, he decided he needed something else to do. He then began working part time as a shuttle driver in Beaver Creek. This was a perfect job for him as he loved to talk!

Harry is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Nancy; his son James (Susan) of Evergreen, CO and granddaughters Katherine and Ava; his son Peter (Daphne) of New York City and East Hampton, NY; and grandson Halston.

His family would like to thank Dr. Joseph Dudek of NYOH for his excellent care, as well as his trusted aides Lee and Nicole for their loving care, and the excellent Hospice Care he received for over 9 months. Thank you nurse Eileen Fitzpatrick.

His Funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held later in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Community Hospice, 310 So. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208, would be appreciated. Online condolences may be offered at

