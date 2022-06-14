Obituary: Hayden Anthony Goodrick

October 6, 1983 – June 4, 2022

Hayden Anthony Goodrick of Vail, Colorado passed away tragically at the age of 38 on June 4, 2022, while competing in a M-32 sailing event in Newport, RI. To the world, Hayden was a sailing legend. To his home community of Vail, CO, he was a father, husband, local business owner, backcountry snowmobile guide, and Vail snowboard instructor. Hayden was a man of faith who served as a mentor of the young adults’ ministry Uncharted, and was a beloved member of Mountain Life Calvary Chapel, where he loved his connect group like family.

Hayden was born on October 6, 1983, in Auckland, New Zealand. He grew up in New Plymouth, Taranaki where he could be found at his local Fitzroy Beach surfing and hanging with friends. He was introduced to sailing at a young age and quickly became accomplished, leaving New Plymouth Boys High School in Taranaki at age 16 to train with the Royal New Zealand Yacht Club in Auckland. He graduated from The University of Otago with degrees in marketing and communication and an apprenticeship in sail making. Hayden was a world-class sailor across multiple classes including M32, Melges 20/24/32, America’s Cup, and maxi yacht racing. He competed in the 2007 America’s Cup with BMW Oracle Racing and founded US One Sailing Team, which won multiple world match race tour sailing events and took the championship title in 2013. He holds numerous world champion titles in sailing events around the world. He was the Executive Vice President of Adidas Sailing and owned several businesses, including Trio Sports in Edwards, CO.

Hayden moved to Vail in 2010 where he met Kara Goodrick (Felzien). They were married on July 19, 2011. They gave birth to their daughter Reese Goodrick in 2012, and son Jack Goodrick in 2014. Hayden was an avid outdoorsman, who never turned down an adventure and made sure his kids experienced his stoke for life. They spent countless hours snowmobiling, backcountry touring, snowboarding, mountain biking, and camping at the lake on weekends, where you would find him “fizzing” to get on the water for a good surf. Hayden was a friend to many and a stranger to no one, always striking up a conversation and leaving a lasting impression. He was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. He was unendingly proud of Reese and Jack. He was passionate about life, an all-around amazing guy with a huge presence.

Hayden was one of a kind, with quirks and Kiwi expressions that just made him, him. He loved New Zealand and was so proud to be from Taranaki. He is survived by his children, Reese (9) and Jackson (7), wife Kara Goodrick (Felzien), Mom Denise Marie Goodrick (Roberts), Dad Anthony John Goodrick, Sister Anthea Clark (Goodrick), and brother, Michael Roberts, nieces and nephews, many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his beloved dog, Pua.

There will be a celebration of life for Hayden at Mountain Life Calvary Chapel on Friday, June 17, 2022. For more information about the service, including Livestream, photos, and updates, please visit his memorial website: http://www.mountainlife.church/HaydenGoodrick , where you can also support the Goodrick Memorial Fund. If you would like to send a floral arrangement to the service, please arrange for delivery between 12-2pm on Friday, June 17th to Vail Christian High School sanctuary at 31621 US Highway 6, Edwards, CO 81632.

Fair winds Hayden, you will be fondly remembered by all you touched