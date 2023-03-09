Obituary: Heidi Elizabeth Lockhart
May 23, 1986 – February 24, 2023
Heidi passed away on 2/24/2023. Heidi was born and raised in Vail, CO. She graduated from Battle Mountain High School in 2004. She loved the outdoors especially snowboarding, rafting and scuba diving in Bali with her family and friends. She is survived by her mother Lisa, father Dave, sister Nicole, brother Ian, grandmother Patricia, grandfather Joseph, nephew Dalton, her beloved dog Callie and several aunts and uncles and their families. Heidi was loved by all who knew her, made friends every where she went and was the kindest soul you would ever meet. We will never forget her beautiful smile. There will be a celebration of life in honor of Heidi this spring. Details to follow.