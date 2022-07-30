Obituary: Henry Bornstein

Henry Bornstein

May 28, 1943 – July 27, 2022

Henry Allen Bornstein

Henry, age 79, died peacefully at Castle Peak Senior Living where he was a resident. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and frequently told a story about how that came about. In addition to being a storyteller, he was an attorney, a builder, and a collector of all things, from rare stamps and fine art, to miscellaneous memorabilia. Above all, he was a loving husband to Joan, caring brother to Tina ( Belinsky), proud uncle of Zachary ( Maria) and Alex, and great niece Sesame and great nephew Linus.

Henry grew up in Detroit and graduated from Wayne State University and its law school. He was a lifelong Democrat, and worked for the Poverty Program, receiving recognition for his contributions. He began a private practice law firm in Detroit with old friends. He developed a love of skiing and frequently traveled to Colorado, a place that stole his heart. He and Joan, whom he married in 1970, moved to Beaver Creek, Colorado in 2000, where he loved to ski and to entertain friends with his gourmet cooking. There was always lively talk of politics, and travel, with Henry, often expounding on his unique views of life.

He was a creative curious man, who wrote numerous articles that were published in the Vail Daily about the Constitution, a subject of which he was particularly passionate.

Even after Alzheimer’s Disease took his memory, he remained his friendly gregarious self, and retained his essential sweetness. He will be missed by all those who loved this “one-of-a-kind” man.

A Memorial Service will be held on August 2 at 11 AM at the Singletree Community Center, 1010 Berry Creek Road in Edwards.

If you wish to honor his memory, you may donate to the Eagle Valley Community Foundation ( eaglevalleycf.org, 970-341-9179) or your favorite charity.