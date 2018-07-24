Obituary: Henry Lovato, Feb. 25, 1959, to July 19, 2018

Henry Lovato, born Feb. 25, 1959, was a kind-hearted man whose generosity was matched only by his fun-loving attitude.

He died July 19, 2018, at the age of 59, and he is survived by three sisters, one brother, and a slew of nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends.

Henry graduated from Battle Mountain High School in 1977 and served four years in the Army before returning home, where he put his electrical and mechanical expertise to work for the town of Vail and other local businesses.

For many of us, Uncle Mamby was the adventurous philanthropist who was never short on ideas, time or resources.

Henry helped countless people, from buying anything we needed to turning a boring afternoon into a fun contest using only a clothespin. He cared for us, he loved us, he drove us crazy.

Please come share memories and celebrate Henry's life at noon Saturday, July 28, at 742 Second St. in Gypsum.