Obituary: I. Edward “Jim” Schorsch

I. Edward "Jim" Schorsch

July 31, 1936 – August 6, 2022

Longtime Vail/Beaver Creek resident I. Edward “Jim” Schorsch passed away peacefully at his home at The Chateau on Saturday, August 6. He was 86. He died of complications from pneumonia.

Jim was born and raised in New York City. He graduated from the Ohio State University and moved to Denver to work for the Hertz Corporation in 1967. In 1969, Jim became one of the first full-time residents of Vail when he purchased a studio condo in Manor Vail. He got his real estate license shortly thereafter and was on one of the first sales teams of Vail Associates, which began his journey to a very successful career.

Jim loved to ski, and shared that love with others as a ski instructor for awhile, before the real estate boom took off. He was also one of the first residents of Beaver Creek, and the first full-time resident of The Chateau, where the caring staff soon became like a family to him.

He loved to travel, and took his long-time companion, Alex Ebert, all over the world, from the Galapagos Islands to Istanbul.

Jim is survived by his niece, Debi Strong (Richard Strong) and his grandnieces Tracy Martinez (Isaiah Martinez) and Xiaoxiao Strong, and his faithful canine rescue companion, Lola.

In memoriam donations may be sent to the Colorado Animal Rescue in Glenwood Springs (www.coloradoanimalrescue.org).