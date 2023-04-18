Obituary: Ian David Lockhart

Ian David Lockhart

Provided Photo

June 10, 1990 – April 13, 2023

Ian was born and raised in the Vail Valley and passed away suddenly April 13, 2023. Ian loved the outdoors, skiing, fishing, and rafting. He especially loved cooking for family and friends. He was a talented chef and worked at some of the best restaurants in the valley including Larkspur, Matsuhisa, and several famous restaurants around the country.

He is survived by his mother Lisa, father David, sister Nicole, grandmother Patricia, grandfather Joseph, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be greatly missed by all.

A celebration of life is planned for him and his sister Heidi on May 5th at 10:30 at the Vail Interfaith Chapel.