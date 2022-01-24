Obituary: Israel Sanchez

Israel Sanchez

Provided Photo

May 28, 1980 – January 20, 2022

Israel Sanchez, age 41, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 20th after a short but fiercely fought battle with gastric cancer that metastasized to his brain and spinal fluid.

Israel was an extremely hard worker and excelled at all of his trades ranging from painter to sushi chef to mechanic. He was always the first one to help someone in need, whether it be fixing their car, driving them to the airport, helping them move or helping at his daughters school.

Israel was a devoted father and husband and loyal friend. He will be missed immeasurably. Israel is survived by his wife Rikene (Day), daughters Taylor (13) and Brooklyn (8), his mother Paulina Lopez Molina, father Martiniano Sanchez Lera, sister Paulina Sanchez Lopez (Hugo), and brother Elihu Armando Sanchez Lopez as well as 2 nieces and 3 nephews and extended family. He is proceeded in death by his brother Luis Martin Sanchez Lopez.

Services will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Eagle on Wednesday, January 26th. Viewing will be from 9:00-10:30am, Rosary at 10:30am, and Mass at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for future expenses. https://gofund.me/993021a6