Obituary: Ivan Ernest Dumph
Ivan Ernest Dumph NV – Ivan Ernest Dumph, 76, died on May 17, 2020 in a hospital in St. George, Utah. He was born on November 3, 1943 in Gilman, Colorado to Ivan Lon and Joy Marfitano Dump. He married Susan Fossett in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 13, 1990. was raised in Red Cliff, Colorado until the age of 15, when the family moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, where he played football in high school.. proudly served in the US Army with the 82nd Airborne in North Carolina. eventually moved to Basalt, Colorado to work as a cable repairman for Mountain Bell. While there he enjoyed skiing, jeeping, and hiking in the high country and wilderness areas. he and Susan resided on the inland waterway in northern Florida, where Ivan retired from a long career with the phone company, and took to boating like a fish to water. That hobby continued when they moved to the Gulf of Mexico at Fairhope, Alabama. In 2016 they relocated to Mesquite, Nevada. was preceded in death his sister, Elizabeth Mae (Betty) Elsberry. He is survived by his wife, Susan, two brothers, Edward and Leonard, his three sons, Ivan, Eric,and Robert, and by several nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. s favorite place in the world was Red Cliff, Colorado, and during his life he visited the town frequently and was very knowledgeable in its history. His final resting place will be in the Glenwood Cemetery in Red Cliff at a later date. may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
