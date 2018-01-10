Obituary: Ivan Vasquez, Dec. 14, 1959, to Jan. 6, 2018

Ivan Vasquez of Minturn, left us on Jan. 6, 2018. Ivan was born in Gilman on Dec. 14, 1959, to Jose and Ramona Vasquez. He was a graduate of Battle Mountain High School.

Ivan loved the outdoors, his family and pets. Ivan is survived by his parents, Jose and Ramona Vasquez, of Olathe; his brothers, Larry, Gilbert and Abel and sisters, Ella, Vera, Judy, Pam and Patricia, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to invite you to celebrate Ivan's life on Friday, Jan. 12, at St. Patrick's Parish in Minturn. There will be a viewing at 9 a.m., Rosary at 10 a.m., Mass at 11 a.m. and a reception following.