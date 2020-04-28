Obituary: J. Douglas Lockhart

J. Douglas Lockhart

Provided Photo

December 8th, 1947 – April 19th, 2020

J. Douglas Lockhart of Vail, Colorado passed away April 19, 2020 at Grace Pointe in Greeley, Colorado. Doug was born in McPherson, Kansas, on December 8, 1947, to Allen Wesley Lockhart and Lola (Hodge) Lockhart.

When he was a young boy the Lockhart’s moved to Colorado and Doug graduated from Longmont High School in 1968. He attended Aims Community College and the University of Northern Colorado, majoring in Accounting.

Doug’s tales of his various jobs were always incredible to listen to: sweeping the floor of a local barbershop with a shoeshine business on the side; a grocery store bag boy; working and living on a sugar beet farm in Mead; learning to weld at the Monfort feed lot; he was a woman’s shoe salesman at Fashion Bar during college and he worked at Mom and Dad’s Jolly Rancher Store in Boulder. His passion for woodworking was fostered in shop class at Longmont High. After college he had several construction jobs including one at M&M Construction. Doug worked hard all of his life.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Doug’s love of the construction business led him to start Lockhart Constructors in Greeley, Colorado in 1974. He built a solid reputation by being the best custom home builder and certainly the most creative and innovative residential and commercial builder in Greeley. Doug made many contributions to the Greeley Community, his most notable was serving on the Greeley Planning Commission for 20 years. Upon Kim and Doug getting married in 2012, he moved the company to Vail, Colorado. In 2019 Doug retired and Kim and he continued their bucket list of adventures. Many of Doug’s subcontractors and former employees have commented that Doug always taught them the right way to do things and it was always about quality with no shortcuts.

Doug enjoyed his friends and family, ATV’ing, riding motorcycles, golfing and skiing. Doug and Kim loved traveling in their motor coach and recently he let Kim show him Europe. Doug was an honorable person so full of life and mischief, his amazing smile will always be remembered, He would be the first person there if someone needed help or make them laugh with the joke of the day. Doug was a loving, wonderful and supportive husband to Kim.

Doug is survived by his wife Kimberly Yashek Lockhart of Vail, and his step-daughter Heidi Williams of Texas

He is preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Lola, a brother, Allen Edward Lockhart and an infant daughter, Dawn.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Poudre River Trail the Doug Lockhart Fund for a further memorial or to the Vail Valley Charitable Fund.

Please visit http://www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.