Obituary: Jack Benson

Jack Benson

Provided Photo

June 8, 1931 – February 7, 2023

One of the first residents of Cordillera Jack Benson died in Naples, Florida on February 7th, 2023. He is survived by his cherished wife, Barbara, and beloved daughters Betty, Lisa, Lori and son Michael. He was pre-deceased by his daughter Susan.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, he attended Lincoln High School and New York University. From his first job working for his Father sweeping floors in the garment district; he became an innovative leader in knitwear manufacturing and sourcing product from all over the world,

In 1989, Jack retired and married Barbara Wise. They spent two years driving across the country, searching for their Shangri-La, which they found atop a mountain in Cordillera. After 31 years, they were forced to move to lower altitude. They settled in Naples Florida, where Jack succumbed to a heart attack.

One friend shared a quote that he associated with Jack: “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming: Wow, what a ride.”