Obituary: Jack Newton Lee

Jack Newton Lee

Jack Newton Lee

December 18, 1939 – August 30, 2020

Jack Newton Lee, 80, died August 30, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. He was born December 18, 1939 in McAlester, Oklahoma. He was the son of Mollie and Jasper Newton Lee. Jack attended high school in McAlester and went on to attend University of Oklahoma on a basketball scholarship. Many of his OU basketball teammates became lifelong friends and they continued to gather and keep in touch throughout the years.

After college, Jack began his career in the insurance industry where he worked for several firms before becoming a partner at Cole Paine & Carlin in 1983. During his Oklahoma City years, Jack seemed to know just about everyone in town. His big smile, booming voice and large presence contributed to his ability to make friends in both his personal and professional lives. It was during this time that he began an active

lifestyle that included running, golf, and frequent trips to Colorado to ski. After a running injury, he began bicycling which became a huge passion and something he continued as long as he was physically able.

Upon his retirement, he and his wife Brenda fulfilled their dream and moved to the mountains of Colorado where they have been for the last 19 years. In addition to biking, hiking, golf, and skiing which he loved doing with Brenda, his children and grandchildren; his enthusiasm to meet new people led him to various hospitality jobs on Beaver Creek mountain. He loved greeting skiers, leading tours of the mountain, and working the lift lines.

During their time in the valley, Jack became a very active member of Eagle River Presbyterian Church. He loved singing in the Choir, serving on Session, and was Chairman of both Building and Grounds and Care Team.

Jack was preceded in death by his father, Jasper Newton Lee, his mother Mollie Mathison Lee, his son Bruce Lee, and his sister Leah Mayes. He is survived by his wife Brenda of 33 years, his son Jeff Lee and wife Carol of Oklahoma City; daughter Kristi Miller and husband Bob of Phoenix; daughter Amie Wrubel and husband Brian of Chicago; grandchildren Coley, Jeffrey and Carson Lee; Erika, Kendall and Hannah Miller; Zach, Gabe and Lucy Wrubel.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Jack’s memory to Eagle River Presbyterian Church (erpc.org) or Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org). A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12th, 11:00am at Eagle River Presbyterian Church, 455 Nottingham Ranch Road, Avon, CO 81620. The service will be available to view live on Sept. 12th, 11:00am and will continue to be available online at erpc.org and https://m.facebook.com/avoncolorado/

A second celebration of life will take place later this fall in Oklahoma City.