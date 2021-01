Jack Swedlund

January 18, 2021

Age 61 went home to be with Jesus 01/18/21 at 4:49 am. He leaves behind his loving family who miss him greatly. Jack loved his family and community greatly. Until we all meet again.

Memorial services to held on 01/30/21 at 10am Grace Fellowship in Gypsum, http://www.gracefellowshipgypsum.com.

Contact Myranda Swedlund for seating sign up link (970) 376-6078.

Donations can be sent to Jack’s Cancer Journey at Alpine Bank